The national women’s U20 team will no longer finish its World Cup qualifying campaign after FIFA decided to call off the tournament which was set to happen in Costa Rica and Panama next year.

The Young Mighty Warriors were scheduled to play Ethiopia in the first round after beating Malawi 2-1 on aggregate in the preliminary stage.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition will no longer take place.

“The U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup will no longer be played. Our team was due to play Ethiopia before the pandemic struck, rescheduled to September, now it’s completely off,” ZIFA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the latest developments come at a time the national team had been inactive in the last ten months due to the pandemic.