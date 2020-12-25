CAPS United players were all smiles to the bank ahead of the festive period after club president Farai Jere cushioned them with some bonuses.

The Green Machine was used as an example every time the phrase “spare a thought for local players” was used in articulating the plight of footballers from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer, whose clubs have struggled to cope with the effects of the Covid-19 crisis.

In fact, Makepekepe players made headlines in during the Covid-19 enforced lockdown following their nasty confrontation with club vice president Nhamo Tutisani over unpaid salaries.

Ahead of the festive period though, Jere, according a player from the Harare giants, went an extra mile in ensuring that they were well-catered for.

“KuCAPS United everyone is happy, Mr Jere vaka sparker zvekuti, (At CAPS United everyone is happy, Mr Jere was generous to us,” noted one player.

The president (Jere) gave us our usual salaries in full as as well as a Christmas bonus,” he added.

