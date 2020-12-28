There was football action this past weekend despite the holidays dominating proceedings; here is how Zimbabwean players abroad fared for their respective sides.

Marvelous Nakamba was an unused substitute in Aston Villa’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

The midfielder has started in only one of the claret and blue’s games in the the league this season.

Knowledge Musona came off the bench in KAS Eupen’s 0-3 defeat to Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League.

David Moyo started and played the entire game as Hamilton lost at home 0-3 to defending champions Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Teenage Hadebe was in the Yeni Malatyaspor side which lost 1-3 at home to Buyuksehir.