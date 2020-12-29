Nine players in the final Warriors squad prepating for CHAN have tested positive to Covid-19, ZIFA have confirmed.

Zdravko Logarusic’s charges resumed preparations for the continental showpiece yesterday after the Christmas break and it has now been revealed that nine of them have tested positive for the novel virus.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) would like to inform the football fraternity and the nation at large that nine (9) players who are part of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) provisional squad have tested positive to covid-19,” reads a statement released the association’s spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela.

“In adherence to our Covid-19 medical protocols, all players and members of the technical team were tested on Monday (28 December 2020) upon their return from festive break and the nine were ruled to have tested positive.”

“All the affected players have been notified and quarantined in line with World Health organisation (WHO) dictates. The players have also been advised to inform their families and contacts.

The Zimbabwe Football Association has also informed the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) and the City Health Department for further guidance.”

Meanwhile, ZIFA has temporarily suspended all training sessions for the CHAN team pending consultation with other stakeholders, but the team remains in camp until further notice.”

