National team coach Zdvravko Logarusic is among the players and officials in the Warriors CHAN camp who tested positive for Covid-19, it has emerged.

The Croat was preparing his charges for January’s CHAN finals in Cameroon before the novel virus hit the Zimbabwe camp.

ZIFA first announced that nine players had tested positive before revealing that 5 others, members of the technical team included, had also tested positive.

A source at the country’s football governing body confirmed that Logarusic is among the ones to have tested positive.

ZIFA have since temporarily suspended training sessions with the team expected to depart for Cameroon on the 10th of January.

They roar the continental showpiece, which is exclusively reserved for locally-based players, with a clash against the hosts on the 16th of January.

