Legendary former Warriors captain Benjani ‘The Undertaker’ Mwaruwari has admitted that his exploits in the French Ligue 1 were as a result of chance while those of Tino Kadewere are down to quality.

Mwaruwari was once on the ranks of AJ Auxerre in the French top-flight in 2002 before he moved to the English Premier League while Kadewere is currently-enjoying goalscoring form for Olympique Lyon, where he has already scored seven league goals in the current campaign.

Mwaruwari insists the lanky striker has quality, while his case was chance-based.

“When I joined AJ Auxerre, I was not very much sure that I was going to make it. It was all by chance that I made it into the starting team. I took advantage of Cisse’s injury. It gave me the opportunity to be seen, but I was not sure that I was going to make it,” he was quoted saying by B-Metro.

“I was not like Kadewere who was scouted for by Lyon from a lower Division side in France. Kadewere is in his own class, he is a quality player who has adjusted to the great demands of French football, a league that has technical gifted and skilful players,” he said.

“Kadewere has done so well and my hope is that he will keep on scoring. He needs to maintain that consistency. He should just concentrate on his game, work hard and avoid getting distracted,” said Mwaruwari.

