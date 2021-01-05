Spanish giants Real Madrid’s quest to tie down inspirational captain Sergio Ramos to a new contract has reportedly hit a snag with the center-back even said to have openly revealed he might leave for Paris Saint-German should the club fail to grant him his wishes.

The 34-year-old Spain national team skipper’s contract at Los Blancos expires at the end of the current season and he wants a two-year extension but Spanish media is awash with reports that the Florentino Perez-led board wants to offer him only a year extension instead.

Spanish radio EL Chiringuito reports that Ramos met Perez last week and boldly told him that he is going to listen to offers from other clubs should Madrid insist on offering a one year extension with the same salary.

The meeting yielded no result, both parties failed to reach an agreement with Ramos insisting he will not only decline the offer but might consider a move to PSG, who have reportedly approached him.

