Warriors star Khama Billiat says it is their wish as Kaizer Chiefs players to end the club’s trophy drought and make the chairman Kaizer Motaung proud.

The Glamour Boys have not lifted a trophy since 2015 and despite leading for most of the 2019/20 league campaign, they were beaten to it in dramatic fashion on the last day by Mamelodi Sundowns, much to the frustration of their ever-demanding faithful.

Billiat through feels the barren period has to end soon.

“I personally believe that we have to go all the way, we need to be the generation that does what the best generations of this club have achieved in the past. “This club has a very good history and we don’t want to be the ones that are not pulling our weight. We want to do what they have done and make our chairman proud. It has been too long (without a trophy),” he told SuperSport TV after their CAF Champions League success over Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto.

“It gives us confidence going back to our domestic competition. We really want to go all the way, to make a difference, and push ourselves to the limit and to see how far we can compete in Africa.

“I must give credit to the guys, we worked so hard, we stuck to the game-plan. It wasn’t easy, and it is going to be very tough (in the group stages), but we only learn and grow as a team and make sure we gel together and fight for one another trophy,” he added.