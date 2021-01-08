Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum will face Senegalese side ASC Diaraf in the Confederations Cup play offs.

Norman Mapeza’s charges were eliminated from the Champions League by Tanzanian side Simba SC and consequently relegated to the Confederations Cup.

The draw which put them against Diaraf was held at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Friday.

Here is the draw in full;

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen