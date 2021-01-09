Recently-recruited Paris Saint Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino believes star forward Kylian Mbappe must improve his performance following lackluster display in the Argentine’s first game in charge.

Pochettino replaced sacked Thomas Tuchel in the Parisians’ dugout and oversaw a poor 1-1 draw with St Ettienne in Ligue 1, which left them three points adrift of fellow title-chasers and table-topping Olympique Lyon.

The former Tottenham Hotspur coach insists Mbappe must improve.

‘Kylian needs to improve, like everybody else,” Pochettino said, as cited by Goal.com.

“He should feel disappointed as did not win and he can always do better. However, his attitude is good and I’m happy with what he did,” added the coach.

