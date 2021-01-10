Spain-based Zimbabwean goalkeeper Martin Mapisa will for the first time this evening start for his Spanish side Zamora CF in the league.
The Young Warriors shot-stopper is in David Movila’s starting line up for the Segunda B clash against RC Lacoruna.
Mapisa makes his third consecutive start in all competitions for Zamora, having been between the sticks in two Copa del Rey games in a row.
Below is the starting eleven for this evening’s clash.
