Zimbabwe international Tendayi Darikwa has completed his move from Nottingham Forest to Wigan Athletic.

The 29-year-old suffered a career-threatening knee injury just after the AFCON 2019 finals and his career took a turn for the worse.

Although he went on to recover, he never featured for Forest, who have now sent him on loan to the League One side until the end of the season.

Wigan confirmed the development on their Twitter handle this evening.