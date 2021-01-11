Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona has revealed that he is not sure whether he will stay at KAS Eupen or return to parent club Anderlecht when the loan deal expires.

The 30-year-old is currently on a loan spell at Benat San Jose’s side, which will end in June this year and is not sure what the future holds as the main focus now is concentrating on Eupen, a team at which he has established himself as a regular in midfield.

“Will I get my chance at Anderlecht next summer? I don’t know, who knows?” the “Smiling Asasin” said at a press conference last week.

“At the moment I’m not thinking about RSC Anderlecht. I’m only focusing on AS Eupen. I feel really good here, I am absolutely appreciated.

“I do my best for the team and the club. We still have a few months before we have to deal with the future. At the moment my heart is here in Eupen. At the end of the season there is always a solution, we’ll see,” he added.