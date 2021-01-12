Zimbabwe international Alec Mudimu has joined Turkish side Ankarapor FC, it has emerged.

The 25-year-old versatile defender, who was on the ranks of Moldovan champoons FC Sheriff last season, has now moved to Turkey, where his Warriors teammate and centre-back partner Teenage Hadebe, also plys his trade.

Ankarapor however play in the TFF 1, the second tier of Turkish football.

Details of Mudimu’s move are still sketchy but it appears he has already signed for the team.