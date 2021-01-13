After weeks of uncertainty on whether or not they will participate at CHAN 2021, the Warriors of Zimbabwe are set to leave for Cameroon, the country hosting the tournament, today.

Zdravko Logarusic’s charges’ preparations for the continental showpiece reserved only for locally-based players, was affected by Covid-19, with the novel virus hitting 15 in the Warriors camp, including the Croat.

Of those affected, only one returned a positive result when the last testing was done on Friday.

In the case of injuries, King Nadolo, Leeroy Mavhunga and Denver Mukamba, who had suffered knocks before training was suspended in line with lockdown restrictions enforced by government, have since recovered.

The Warriors, who are in Group A and will kick-start the tournament against hosts Cameroon on Saturday, depart for Yaounde via Ethiopian today.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen