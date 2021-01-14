Tanzanian Premier League sides Azam and Simba SC are battling for the signature of FC Platinum striker Perfect Chikwende, it has ermeged.

The former Bulawayo Chiefs man scored the only goal of the game when Pure Platinum Play edged Simba SC in the Champions League second round first leg at the National Sports Stadium, even though the Zimbabwean champions went on to lose the tie 1-4.

The performance he put on during that game is said to have impressed Simba, though Azam are said to be also interested in him.

Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo confirmed that the two sides are after the player.

“It’s not yet confirmed which club he is heading to, but for now, we can confirm that he is set leave for Tanzania. Simba have placed their offer, while Azam are also interested. So at this stage, we are waiting to hear the results when he goes there,” she was quoted as saying by NewsDay.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen