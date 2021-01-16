Zimbabwean defender  Costa Nhamoinesu was voted man of the match in Kerala Blasters’ 1-1 with with East Bengal in the Indian Premier League.

Blasters led for most of the game, through a Jordan Murray 65th minute goal, only for Bengal to restore parity in the fifth minute of time added on.

Nhamoinesu starred in the draw, and was consequently voted man-of-the match on the poll conducted on the club’s Twitter handle.

He got 42% of the total votes.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Related posts:

  1. What a signing, screams OL as brilliant Tino continues to shine
  2. Reliving Kadewere’s 2019/20 blast of a season
  3. Mkuruva grateful to Dynamos
  4. Kadewere’s Lyon threaten legal action over Ligue 1 premature ending