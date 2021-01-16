Zimbabwean defender Costa Nhamoinesu was voted man of the match in Kerala Blasters’ 1-1 with with East Bengal in the Indian Premier League.
Blasters led for most of the game, through a Jordan Murray 65th minute goal, only for Bengal to restore parity in the fifth minute of time added on.
Nhamoinesu starred in the draw, and was consequently voted man-of-the match on the poll conducted on the club’s Twitter handle.
He got 42% of the total votes.
