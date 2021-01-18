Matchday eleven of the South African top-flight, the DStv Premiership, light up the screens this past weekend and here is how Zimbabwean players plying their trade across the Limpopo fared for their respective clubs.

Kuda Mahachi and Onismor Bhasera both started for SuperSport United in their goalless draw with Mamelodi Sundowns in a top-of-the table Tswane derby.

George Chigova was on the bench for Kaitano Tembo’s side, who are now third on the table.

Ovidy Karuru started for Black Leopards in their impressive 2-0 win over Orlando Pirates. For the Buccaneers, Terrence Dzvukamanja came on in the second half.

Neither Khama Billiat nor Willard Katsande featured in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-1 win over Cape Town City. Billiat is injured while Katsande was not in the squad for unknown reasons.

Elvis Chipezeze was in goal when Baroka lost 0-1 in-form Swallows.

Devine Lunga played well in Golden Arrows’ 1-0 win over TTM, in a game in which Knox Mutizwa returned to the starting line up for the Durban-based side.

Danny Phiri, who recently recovered after a long lay-off, was not in the squad.