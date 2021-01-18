A Cameroonian journalist has rubbished insinuations by Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic of the use of black magic before the CHAN 2021 opener between Zimbabwe and Cameroon on Saturday.

Prior to the clash, which the Indomitable Lions won 1-0, Logarusic possed for a photo with a weird dead bat found in the centre circle the match venue with a note written “Witchcraft in Cameroon”.

Sports journalist Njie Enow however insists it was exaggeration on the part of the Croat.

“No disrespect intended, but coach Logarusic is a clown. Yaoundé is home to hundreds of thousands of bats and around the dry season it’s common to see dead bats around the place. If witchcraft was involved, it would’ve been at least 3-0. This is normal,” he wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

