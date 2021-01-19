Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs’ resurgence continues after they dismissed TTM 3-0 in a DStv Premiership match played today.

Gavin Hunt’s men were struggling a couple of weeks back with only one victory in the 2020/21 campaign but three wins on the trot have brought them back on track.

It appears as if they haven’t missed Khama Billiat either; having won all games after the diminutive Zimbabwean winger limped off in the 0-2 defeat to Maritzburg United.

On the back of 2-1 victory over Cape Town City, Amakhosi got the better of TTM thanks to goals by Nkosingiphile Nhlakanipho Ngcobo, Lebogang Manyama and Happy Mashiane.

They are now 7th on the table with 16 points from 12 games.