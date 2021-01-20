Marvelous Nakamba might have gotten plenty messages from Zimbabwean celebrities alike, such as Trevor Dongo, Freeman, and Etherton Beenie for his 27th birthday yesterday but the elephant in the room is that the soft-spoken midfielder’s future at Premier League side Aston Villa is at a cross-roads, yet again.

Once again and probably not for the last time, the Warriors star’s future at Villa Park is shrouded in uncertainty.

He has played a peripheral in the 2020/21 season and rarely features for Dean Smith’s side, especially in the league, with Douglas Luiz cementing his place in defensive midfield department.

To make things worse for Nakamba, Villa are reportedly pursuing, and close to signing highly-rated France and Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson.

“Aston Villa have made an inquiry for Marseille’s former France Under-21 midfield man Morgan Sanson, who is available for around £15m,” reported BBC yesterday.

“The 26-year-old has been with Marseille since January 2017 and has been linked with a succession of Premier League clubs, including West Ham.

Villa have now begun talks with the French side and a deal could progress in this month’s transfer window.

Marseille are prepared to sell in order to fund their own January signings.”

Galatasaray’s interest in the Zimbabwean is well document. with the Turkish giants pushing for a loan deal.