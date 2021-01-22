Ambitious Tanzanian Premier League side Simba SC are reportedly planning to raid Zimbabwe of Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić.

The 55-year-old Croat is currently in Cameroon where he is overseeing the Warriors’ participation at CHAN 2021.

According to Tanzanian sports pundit Privaldinho, Simba, who knocked out FC Platinum from the CAF Champions League under controversial circumstances and snapped up the Zimbabwean champions’ star forward Perfect Chikwende days after, are contemplating getting Logarušić, who is no stranger to the club having been their coach in 2013.

https://twitter.com/privaldinho/status/1352222006335451136?s=20

Logarušić was appointed Zimbabwe coach in January last year and signed a 2-year contract.

He has so far managed the Warriors in four competitive games, lost 3 and drawn one.

Simba are currently being managed by an interim coach after parting ways with Belgian tactician Sven Vandenbroeck a day after the victory over FC Platinum.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen