Zimbabwe international Tinotenda Kadewere says last week’s defeat to Metz did not affect their belief as a team since the season is still long and there is still plenty of football to play.

Rudi Garcia’s charges surrendered top spot in the French Ligue 1 after conceding in the 90th minute against Metz, their first defeat in over 15 league games.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s game, a derby against St-Ettienne, Kadewere emphasized the need to focus and get the three points.

“We know it will be a difficult game but we have to win. We need three points to keep the pace with PSG and Lille,” he said.

“Our defeat last weekend was hard to take. We quickly turned our focus to the derby. We encourage each other a lot and we know we must win on Sunday. The season is still long and we have to stay positive.”

The 25-year-old has settled well at Lyon, and is now a regular but insists there is room for improvement in his game.

“I think I can do better. I am evolving in a new position and I have tried to adapt to it quickly. The communication in the team is excellent and it helps me. I can improve my work in attack and defence.”

The last time the two sides met, Kadewere came off the bench to score two goals which won the game for Les Gones and he says that gives him confidence going into Sunday’s clash.

“Scoring twice in the last derby gave me confidence. I understood the importance of this match for the club, for the supporters and for everyone.’ he said.