Zimbabwean defender Alec Mudimu made his debut for his recently-signed for Turkish side Ankaraspor FC.
Mudimu made the switch to the TFF1 outfit from Moldovan side FC Sheriff, where he spent only one season.
Ankaraspor played out a goalless draw away at Eskiesehirspor, in which Mudimu started and played the entire game.
He made four interceptions, four successful tackles and had a successful pass rate of 76 percent.
