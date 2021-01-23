Zimbabwean defender Alec Mudimu made his debut for his recently-signed for Turkish side Ankaraspor FC.

Mudimu made the switch to the TFF1 outfit from Moldovan side FC Sheriff, where he spent only one season.

Ankaraspor played out a goalless draw away at Eskiesehirspor, in which Mudimu started and played the entire game.

He made four interceptions, four successful tackles and had a successful pass rate of 76 percent.