Marvelous Nakamba is in the Aston Villa starting line-up against Newcastle United tonight.

The Zimbabwean midfielder has mostly came from the bench and the appearance will mark his second league start this season.

His other start came last month against Burnley where he played the entire match.

Today’s match, meanwhile, will see him making his fifth appearance of the season.

Kick-off is at 10 pm CAT.

Here is how Villa is lining up.