Zimbabwe international Knox Mutizwa scored his first goal of the 20020/21 DStv Premiership season for Golden Arrows in their entertaining 2-4 defeat to Cape Town City.
The former Highlanders hitman, who scored a remarkable 14 goals last season, had not found the back of the net for the Durban-based side this term.
He scored a 47th minute penalty to open his account for the season.
Mutizwa’s Warriors teammate Divine Lunga, who has been linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns, also took part.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen