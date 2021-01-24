Zimbabwe international Knox Mutizwa scored his first goal of the 20020/21 DStv Premiership season for Golden Arrows in their entertaining 2-4 defeat to Cape Town City.

The former Highlanders hitman, who scored a remarkable 14 goals last season, had not found the back of the net for the Durban-based side this term.

He scored a 47th minute penalty to open his account for the season.

Mutizwa’s Warriors teammate Divine Lunga, who has been linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns, also took part.