Warriors hitman Tino Kadewere will be looking to get back among the goals for Olympique Lyon when they travel to St-Ettiene for a derby in the French Ligue 1 tonight.

The 25-year-old former Le Havre striker is on seven league goals in the current campaign but hasn’t been on the score sheet for the past three games.

Critics have quickly referred to that goalless run as a ‘drought.’

The last time the two sides played each other in the corresponding fixture last year, it was Kadewere’s second half brace which propelled Rudi Garcia’s men to a 2-1 victory.

He said that double gives him confidence going into tonight’s clash.

“Scoring twice in the last derby gave me confidence. I understood the importance of this match for the club, for the supporters and for everyone.’ he said at the pre-match press conference.

Kick off is 22:00 local time.