The country’s senior men’s national soccer team, the Warriors, who are already out of CHAN 2021, clash with Mali tonight in a game which is a dead rubber but also a chance to restore some pride.

Zdvravko Logarusic’s troops crashed out of the biannual showpiece, reserved only for local based footballers, after a disastrous 1-3 defeat to Burkina Faso on Wednesday, after having been edged by hosts Cameroon in the opener.

Logarusic’s men will be looking to at least appease the already disappointed football-loving public while the Croat will be looking to register his first victory in the Warriors dugout.

Kick off is 21:00 local time.