Aston Villa coach Dean Smith has hailed Marvelous Nakamba’s performance in the 2-0 victory against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder made his second league start of the season and played a blinder. He made 56 accurate passes (98%), more than any player in the game.

The 27-year old came in place for suspended John McGinn and was paired with Douglas Luiz in the central midfield.

Smith told Villa TV: “It was a good, solid performance, certainly first half, second half I thought we overplayed a little bit too much at times.

“But for a final ball, I thought we could have scored a couple more as well.

“But, again, team spirit, work-rate, effort, everything there is there for all to see. Our quality on the ball, I thought we controlled the ball really well.

“Marvelous has come in for John McGinn and I thought he had an excellent game on the ball.”