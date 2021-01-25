Aston Villa coach Dean Smith has hailed Marvelous Nakamba’s performance in the 2-0 victory against Newcastle United on Saturday.
The Zimbabwean midfielder made his second league start of the season and played a blinder. He made 56 accurate passes (98%), more than any player in the game.
The 27-year old came in place for suspended John McGinn and was paired with Douglas Luiz in the central midfield.
Smith told Villa TV: “It was a good, solid performance, certainly first half, second half I thought we overplayed a little bit too much at times.
“But for a final ball, I thought we could have scored a couple more as well.
“But, again, team spirit, work-rate, effort, everything there is there for all to see. Our quality on the ball, I thought we controlled the ball really well.
“Marvelous has come in for John McGinn and I thought he had an excellent game on the ball.”
