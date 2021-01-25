Another action-packed weekend of football action in various leagues across the globe has gone, Zimbabwean players abroad were among the participants, here is how they fared.

Tino Kadewere scored twice in Olympique Lyon’s 5-0 demolition of St-Etienne in the French Ligue 1.

The lanky striker ended his three game goalless run in style and is now on nine league goals in the 2020/21 season.

Marvelous Nakamba featured for Aston Villa for the first time in over a month, in the claret and blue’s impressive 2-0 over Newcastle in the English Premier League.

Nakamba started and played the entire game, completing an impressive 64 0ut of 65 passes during a performance which was hailed by his teammates on social networking site Instagram.

Tendayi Darikwa started and played the entire game for Wigan Athletic in their goalless draw with Fleetwood.

This was the right-back’s second consecutive start for Wigan, a club where he is on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Alec Mudimu made his debut for Turkish second tier side Ankaraspor in their goalless draw with Eskishehirspor.

The versatile defender made the move from Moldovan outfit FC Sheriff.

Still in Turkey, Teenage Hadebe was for the second game in succession, deployed at left-back, as Yeni Malatyaspor were edged 0-1 by Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.