FC Platinum have announced the re.-signing of Donald Ngoma.

Ngoma has been clubless since being released by Tanzanian side Azam FC in June last year.

Ngoma’s signing comes following the departure Perfect Chikwende for another Tanzanian side Simba SC which recently knocked out FC Platinum in the CAF Champions League

Former Dynamos defender Blessing Moyo has also joined the Zvishavane side.

A statement from the club read:

FC Platinum announces the Club’s reunion with Donald Ngoma who left the team amicably for Young Africans before joining Azam FC where he was until 2020. The striker comes with experience to boost the frontline. Blessing Moyo also joins the Club to add to the defence of the team. The young defender last played for Real Kings NFD South Africa

