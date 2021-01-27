Warriors midfielder Ovidy Karuru scored his fourth goal of the season for Black Leopards in their 1-1 draw with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.

The former Masvingo United man, who has responded well to the criticism against his inclusion in the Warriors squad for the back to back AFCON qualifiers against Algeria, thrust the Limpopo-based side ahead only a minute into the second half.

Peter Shalulile equalised for Masandawana just after the hour mark.

The Namibian completed his brace on the stroke of fulltime as he won the match for Sundowns.

