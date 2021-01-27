Zimbabwean striker Perfect Chikwende was in a perfect start for his new Tanzanian side Simba Sports Club when he scored in the Simba Cup against Al Hilai today.

Chikwende swapped the green and white shirt of Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum for the red and white of the ambitious Tanzanian outfit two weeks ago and made an instant impact.

He was named in the Simba’s starting eleven and scored their second goal in the 72nd minute, in a comfortable 4-1 triumph over the Sudanese side.