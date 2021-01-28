Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere has shared the conversation he had with Real Madrid star Karim Benzema after Sunday’s game against St-Etienne.
For the second time this season, the 25-year-old scored a brace in the derby, this time Lyon coming out 5-0 victors.
Kadewere’s exploits earned him praise from Benzema before after the game.
Below is a conversation of the two after the win.
