Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has explained his CHAN squad had poor preparations and only eight players were fit to play at the tournament.

Zimbabwe was eliminated without a point after losing 1-0 in their opening Group A match. They succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Burkina Faso before losing 1-0 to Mali in the final match.

The results saw the Warriors placed as the worst team in the group stages.

But Logarusic believes the poor performance was largely because some of his players were not in the best condition.

“We were the only nation (at the tournament) that had no league football and our preparations were affected by the coronavirus outbreak,” the coach said.

“We only had ten trainings which were two hours long and this translates to twenty hours of preparation, and only eight players passed in those hours.

“Most of them passed less, in about five trainings and some of them did well in fewer than that.”

Logarusic, however, commended ZIFA for trying their best despite the coronavirus outbreak which affected the team’s preparations.