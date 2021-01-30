Mamelodi Sundowns General Manager Yogesh Singh has shockingly admitted that the club should have given Khama Billiat what he wanted, for the Zimbabwean winger to remain at the club.

Billiat moved from Masandawana to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs as a free agent in 2018 and became the highest paid player in the South African top-flight but has struggled to replicate the form he produced at Sundowns, which made him a household name in the Rainbow Nation.

Singh believes it was in the best interest of both the player and Sundowns for him to have remained at the club as both parties now miss each other.

“Can we say as Sundowns we miss Khama? Yes. Definitely. Does Khama miss Sundowns? I can also say yes. I would say that. Maybe Sundowns should have given Khama the money that he wanted. Khama would have won more trophies at Sundowns” he said responding to a caller on South African radio station Power FM Sport.