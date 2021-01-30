Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is reportedly contemplating leaving the Spanish giants at the end of the current season.

The 48-year-old Frenchman is in his second spell at the club and has led them to a record 11 titles since his appointment in 2016.

He has come under the microscope on several occasions this season, particularly when the 13-time European champions exited the Spanish Super Cup and Copa delRey in the same week, prompting suggestions that he might be sacked but it is now being reported that he is considering resigning at the end of the current campaign.

According to Spanish journalist Grégory Schneider, as cited by Real Madrid Live, Zidane’s plan is to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, take an 18-month break, then take over the French national team after the 2022 World Cup.