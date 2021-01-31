English side Derby County have reportedly approached French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims for Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi.

The 24-year-old former Orlando Pirates man is in his second season at Reims, where he has become a regular for David Guion’s side.

United Kingdom-based publication the Derby Telegraph today reported that Munetsi is on the Derby radar, with the Wayne Rooney-coached wanting the versatile Zimbabwean on loan before Monday, which is the deadline for the January transfer window.

“Derby County have made an offer to take Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi on loan.

That’s according to RMC Sport, via Get Football News France, who claim the Ligue 1 side have received a proposal from the Rams.

They say Reims are open to the possibility of the 24-year-old moving on loan with an option to buy – but time is ticking on any deal with the transfer window set to shut at 11pm on Monday night. He started out at F.C. Cape Town in 2015 where he was described as ‘in the mould of a typical Yaya Touré’” read part of the article.

