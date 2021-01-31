Warriors striker Knox Mutizwa appears to have recovered his goal-scoring touch after netting the winner in Golden Arrows’ 2-1 win over Maritzburg United in the KwaZulu Natal derby.
The former Highlanders man scored an incredible 14 goals in the 2019-20 campaign but had struggled this season and only scored his first goal in last week’s 2-4 defeat to Cape Town City.
Mutizwa scored the winner for Abafana Bes’thende in the 70th minute, slotting home after connecting well from a cross.
His fellow countryman Danny ‘Deco’ Phiri came off the bench for his first appearance this season after recovering from injury.
