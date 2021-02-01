Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is set to leave Aston Villa before the January transfer window ends today, Soccer24 can exclusively-reveal.
The 27-year-old has been reduced to peripheral roles for the Claret and Blue this season, deputizing mostly for Scotland international John McGinn.
He has been linked with a move away to Turkish giants Galatasaray and recently LaLiga side Valencia but information gathered by Soccer24 has now revealed that he is set for a move to Premier League side Newcastle United.
Details on the move are still sketchy but it is believed to be a loan deal until the end of the season.
