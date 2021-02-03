“Chance to win it! Oh! From his manual of masterpieces Billiat delivers! Can you believe it?” screamed SuperSport TV commentator Mark Gleenson in reaction to Khama Billiat’s thunderbolt which sealed the Nedbank Cup semi-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United in 2018.

In shouting ‘can you believe it’, the veteran broadcaster was obviously rhetorically describing the nimble-footed winger’s wonderful strike but those who know him well obviously believed it.

Truth be told, that stunner was the closest Billiat came to replicating the form he produced at Mamelodi Sundowns, which made him one of, if not the biggest name in the South African top-flight.

He moved to Amakhosi as a free agent in 2018 and has not produced the same brilliance which propelled him to stardom at Masandawana.

His stay at Naturena has been characterised by recurring injuries, off the field drama and harsh criticism from so called legends of Kaizer Chiefs legends, who could have even blamed Billiat had the team bus broken down on a way to game last season.

He is in his last season at the Soweto giants and there is no clear roadmap as to whether the club will renew his contract, the most expensive deal between a player and a club in the DStv Premiership, beyond June 2021.

This morning, the local football fraternity woke up to the interesting news of renewed interest for Billiat, from Egyptian powerhouses Ahly and Pyramids.

There is a good reason why Pitso Mosimane, who is now in charge of Ahly, brags about developing Billiat. The outspoken gaffer is the coach under which the former Gwinyiro Primary School pupil excelled the most.

He scored 37 goals in all competitions for Sundowns, compared to the 10 he netted for Chiefs in total.

The picture portrayed by Mosimane is that of Billiat being a diamond he polished, which is why it might not be a bad idea for a reunion between the two.

At 30, this is perhaps the biggest opportunity for Billiat to rekindle his once glamorous career, on the field of play that is and the idea of competing competitively in the CAF Champions League might be another push factor.

Kaizer Chiefs are undeniably an amazing club but their marriage with the Zimbabwean winger has simply failed and going forward, a separation wouldn’t be a bad idea.

