Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos might be seriously-considering leaving the Spanish giants if his recent Instagram activity is anything to go by.
Negotiations for a contract extension between Ramos and Los Blancos have reportedly hit a snag, with the 13-time European champions offering the veteran defender a year extension with the same salary yet he wants an improved two year deal.
Previously, the Florentino Perez-led board has done the same to legendary goalkeeper Iker Cassilas and Portuguese defender Pepe, who both left as a result.
Yesterday, Ramos liked an Instagram post criticising the manner in which Real Madrid treat their legends, a move interpreted by some as a way the defender is showing displeasure at the club.
Below is the post;
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen