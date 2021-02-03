Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos might be seriously-considering leaving the Spanish giants if his recent Instagram activity is anything to go by.

Negotiations for a contract extension between Ramos and Los Blancos have reportedly hit a snag, with the 13-time European champions offering the veteran defender a year extension with the same salary yet he wants an improved two year deal.

Previously, the Florentino Perez-led board has done the same to legendary goalkeeper Iker Cassilas and Portuguese defender Pepe, who both left as a result.

Yesterday, Ramos liked an Instagram post criticising the manner in which Real Madrid treat their legends, a move interpreted by some as a way the defender is showing displeasure at the club.

Below is the post;