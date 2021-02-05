Khama Billiat has started light training as he continues rehabilitation on his leg injury.

The Kaizer Chiefs winger suffered a cracked bone last month after a crude tackle in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-0 defeat to Maritzburg United. He was subbed off three minutes into the second half.

A statement from the club said: “Three and half weeks into his injury, Khama has started gym exercises and is now out of the boot. We wish him a speedy (recovery).”

Billiat is expected to make full recovery in early March.

