Khama Billiat has started light training as he continues rehabilitation on his leg injury.
The Kaizer Chiefs winger suffered a cracked bone last month after a crude tackle in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-0 defeat to Maritzburg United. He was subbed off three minutes into the second half.
A statement from the club said: “Three and half weeks into his injury, Khama has started gym exercises and is now out of the boot. We wish him a speedy (recovery).”
Injury Update
Three and half weeks into his injury, Khama has started gym exercises and is now out of the boot.
We wish him a speedy.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/l5pIFv75hS
— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) February 4, 2021
Billiat is expected to make full recovery in early March.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen