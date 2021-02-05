AL Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane believes the pressure is on European champions Bayern Munich when the two sides meet in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup on Monday.

Mosimane masterminded a 1-0 win over Qatar champions Al Duhail yesterday, to set up a last four clash against the German powerhouse.

No African team has ever won the tournament and the South African tactician is seeking to end that long wait but he insists the pressure, heading into the eagerly-awaited game, is on Bayern.

“It would be nice to take Bayern to penalties,” Mosimane said according to BBC.

“We should have fun I think. We have nothing to lose, everything to get. Imagine we win that match, our life will turn around.

“Very difficult match to win. Big team, the champions, they’ve won their cup, they’ve won their league, they’ve won the Champions League. What else they haven’t won.

“OK we did the same in Africa, we won everything. The treble. But they are Bayern. Bayern has got pressure. They must beat us,” he added.