Zimbabwe international Tendayi Darikwa appears to have rediscovered his touch after making a third consecutive start for League One side Wigan Athletic.

The 29-year-old right back suffered a career-threatening knee injury just after the AFCON 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt and saw no action at club level for Nottingham Forest until he was loaned out to Nottingham Forest.

Today, in the home game against Wimbledon, the Warriors defender made his third consecutive start for Wigan.

Darikwa getting game time will be a welcome development for Zdravko Logarušić, as the Croat regards him as key member of the national team, which hosts Zambia in an AFCON qualifier next month.