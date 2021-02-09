SuperSport United Chief Executive Officer Stan Matthews has declared that Zimbabwean striker Evans Rusike is not for sale.

It was widely-reported in South Africa last week that the Warriors striker was set for a return to Maritzburg United, where he is wanted by the Ernst Middendorp-led Team of Choice technical department.

Matthews however denied any possibility of Matsatsantsa selling the player.

“There are no player movements for us in this window,” Matthews told South Africa publication Kick Off.

“Evans has just come back from injury and started playing and we have many injuries like [Guily] Manziba and [Iqraam] Rayners, so we can’t sell him now,” he added.