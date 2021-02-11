The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the Champions League Group C game between Wydad Casablanca and Kaizer Chiefs will not happen on Saturday.

Chiefs failed to secure the visas to travel to Morocco after the North African government refused to grant the team a special exemption from its coronavirus travelling restrictions.

In a statement issued by SAFA on Thursday, CAF said they will give an update on the matter in due time.

“The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have confirmed that the CAF Champions League match between Wydad Athletic Club from Casablanca in Morocco versus Kaizer Chiefs, will not be played as scheduled on Saturday, 13 February 2021,” SAFA said.

“In a one-liner correspondence sent to SAFA last night, CAF through its Competition Division manager, Ahmed Salem said CAF will communicate the updated decision in due time.’’