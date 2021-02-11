Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has moved into football management after he was named the assistant coach of Ukrainian top-flight side Olimpik Donetsk.

The former Ivorian international retired from playing football last year when he left Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai. He immediately earned his coaching bedges while attached at English sides QPR and Blackburn Rovers.

The 37-year old confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: “It’s great to be back in the Ukraine to continue my coaching journey.

“Thank you to Olympic Donetsk for the wonderful welcome.”

