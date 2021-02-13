The country’s football fraternity continues to be in the dark on whether or not Warriors captain Knowledge Musona will be available for next month’s crucial AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

Zdravko Logarusic’s charges take on their two neighbours in crucial Group H qualifiers which will determine if the Croat will become the first ever foreign coach to lead Zimbabwe to the continental extravaganza but there is uncertainty on the availability of influential skipper Musona, for the decisive battles.

The 30-year-old was enjoying a rich vein of form for KAS Eupen in the Belgian Pro League before an ankle injury in the 1-4 defeat to Genk resulted in him missing the last seven games.

He is still nursing that injury and there is no communication as to whether or not he will be fit in time to make it for the two games, slated for international break starting on March 22.

Logarušić is expected to name his provisional squad on Monday.

Musona played a blinder in the 2-2 draw against Algeria last November, his top-drawer free kick on the stroke of half started what would be a remarkable come back and it was his corner kick which Prince Dube slotted home to level matters late on.