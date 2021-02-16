Zimbabwe international Alec Mudimu’ new side Ankaraspor FC, find themselves in a precarious position in the Turkish TFF1, where relegation is a possibility.

Mudimu joined the Turkish side from Moldovan champions FC Sheriff, where he spent only one season.

The first two games he played yielded positive results, a goalless draw with Eskisehispor and and 1-0 triumph over Keciorengucu and appeared to have boosted their survival hopes but two defeats on the trot have put their escape plan in tatters.

They lie 17th on the 18-team table with 13 points from 21 matches.

Three teams are relegated from the Turkish second tier division at the end of the every season and as it stands, Ankaraspor are serious candidates.